Drake Shares New Picture of Son Adonis on Father’s Day

The ‘Toosie Slide’ hitmaker is celebrating Father’s Day by posting a new photograph of his younger son and paying out tribute to celebrity good friends Jamie Foxx and Lil Wayne.

Drake debuted a shot of his son Adonis on Instagram on Sunday, June 21, 2020 as component of a Father’s Day message to the world’s dads.

The two-yr-previous appeared sitting up in bed in the shot the rapper shared, including the caption, “Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business (sic).”

He later on paid tribute to some of his celebrity dad good friends, which include Jamie Foxx, who he named his “biggest inspiration” and Lil Wayne, including, “You are my brother but you raised me so happy father’s day I love U G forever.”

Drake and his ex-girlfriend, Sophie Brussaux, grew to become dad and mom when Adonis was born in October 2017.

The rap star not long ago unveiled he had picked to self-isolate away from his son, who lives in Paris, France with his mom, amid the coronavirus pandemic immediately after paying time with Kevin Durant, who examined beneficial for COVID-19.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” he wrote on Instagram in March.