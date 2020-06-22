Disney+ Drops the First Hamilton Trailer: Watch Now

Hamilton followers, rejoice: Disney+ has launched the initial Hamilton trailer!

Premiering in the course of the 2020 ESPYs, followers had been provided a initial appear at the approaching Hamilton stage demonstrate, which premieres on the streaming service on July three. Featuring the authentic cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony Award-winning musical, the filmed edition of the hit Broadway manufacturing will take viewers within of New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre back in June 2016, bringing Broadway to the smaller display in an intimate and distinctive way.

In the trailer, glimpses of the cast’s performances can be viewed, exhibiting Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs and much more in action as they complete the musical’s theme “Alexander Hamilton.” The song “Satisfied” can also be heard as the trailer continues. Providing viewers a taste of the theater, an announcer can be heard saying, “Ladies and Gentleman, welcome to the show.” The similar voice then concludes the trailer by announcing, “This is Hamilton.”

Thrilled to share the trailer with followers, Miranda took to Twitter, creating, “May you always be satisfied…”