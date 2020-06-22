Diddy’s Revolt TV Reacts to Eminem’s Diss in Leaked Track: ‘F**k You Too’

WENN

In the leaked track, Slim Shady can be heard spitting bars towards Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs’ media corporation Revolt as properly as rapper Joe Budden, who serves as the host of Revolt’s ‘State of the Culture’.

“Shout to Puffy Combs/ but f**k Revolt,” so Eminem, whose genuine title is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, raps. “Y’all are like a f***ed up remote/ Now I get it why our button’s broke/ ‘Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne.”

Em later on touched on Joe’s infamous incident with Migos rapper’s Quavo, Offset and Takeoff at the 2017 BET Awards. “Tell this journalist stick to the stuff he knows, like always running, from Migos,” Slim Shady continues to rap.

Revolt caught wind the diss track and did not mince its phrases in their response. Taking to its official Instagram account, the corporation fires back at the Detroit rapper. “F**k you too Eminem,” it stated, in advance of creating in the caption, “Back to our regularly scheduled program.”

The response, on the other hand, received mixed reactions from its followers. “this is supposed to be a neutral news provider hahaha . the white boy got yall out your professionalism hahahhaha,” 1 criticized. “This is too Corny,” one more fan wrote with 1 other only including, “Unfollow.”

“Lmao oh y’all mad mad,” one more consumer extra, when another person else brought Nick Cannon, who is beefing with Em, in the combine. “Maybe you guys should have nick cannon on !! Heard he gots bars,” the individual recommended.

Joe Budden cryptically tweeted following the leakage of ‘Bang’.

Joe, who serves as the host of “State of the Culture” on Revolt, meanwhile, has still to publicly comment on the shade. Nonetheless, not prolonged immediately after Revolt responded to Eminem, Joe wrote on Twitter, “Joe loves everybody!” It stays to be viewed whether or not it was truly directed as Eminem or not.