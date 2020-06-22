Dia Mirza and R. Madhavan to reprise their roles in Rehna Hai Terre Dil Main 2

Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein lives upto its title and has managed to age as one particular fo the most cherished romantic movies of the 2000s. The movie starred Did Mirza as Reena and R. Madhavan as Maddy and their chemistry on display has managed to appeal to the audience even 19 many years right after the release of the movie. When it did not do properly with it is theatrical release, the movie acquired recognition with time.

Reviews now propose that the actors will be observed reprising their roles from the initially instalment in a significantly-awaited sequel. A supply near to the makers of the movie exposed, “The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena (the characters essayed by Madhavan and Mirza respectively). The script is in the final stage of development.”

Earlier, Dia and Madhavan spoke of the likelihood of a sequel in the course of a reside chat. Dia mentioned she seems forward to a movie that speaks of Maddy and Reena’s daily life publish their union in the initially component. But the actors had been hunting for a script that captures the innocence of their really like story just like the initially one particular.

Seems like they’ve eventually discovered a script they agree with.