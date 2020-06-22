The trial on the downing of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds in 2014, resumed on Monday in the Netherlands with defence lawyers calling for more investigations into the bring about of the crash.

3 Russian nationals, Oleg Pulatov, Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy, and a Ukrainian citizen, Leonid Kharchenkom, have been charged with involvement in shooting down the Boeing 777, which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014.

Pulatov is the only defendant who has lawyers representing him in the trial, which is anticipated to carry on at least into following 12 months. His Dutch attorneys mentioned Pulatov insists he is innocent.

The defence attorneys argued on Monday that prosecutors had been not ready to carry a appropriate forensic examination on the crash web site as they attempted to cast doubt that it was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

“For that reason it can’t be ruled out that evidence went missing, was manipulated or even was augmented,” attorney Boudewijn Van Eijck mentioned as the defence listed their requests for potential investigations.

Earlier this month, prosecutors had in depth how other theories had been ruled out in the global investigation.

“It certainly seems that they are extremely attached to the Buk missile scenario,” Van Eijck mentioned.

4 suspects concerned in the situation

Prosecutors allege the 4 suspects had been concerned in deploying the missile, which prosecutors say was driven into Ukraine from a Russian military base.

Russia has regularly denied any involvement and has criticised the global investigation.

All 298 passengers and crew had been killed in the downing, when a missile fired from territory managed by professional-Moscow separatist rebels blew the passenger jet out of the sky.

The trial is taking location in the Netherlands due to the fact virtually 200 of the victims had been Dutch citizens.

It started on March 9 but quickly was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and resumed on June eight.

Sabine 10 Doesschate, an additional attorney for Oleg Pulatov, claimed that flight bans and other restrictions linked to the pandemic “had a major impact” on attempts to develop his defence, like avoiding lawyers from flying to Russia to interview him.