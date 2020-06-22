Defence lawyers have proficiently asked for a fresh investigation into the MH17 tragedy in which 298 persons died, which if permitted could delay the Dutch criminal situation for many years.

Attorneys for Russian co-accused Oleg Pulatov asked a Dutch court on Monday to re-examine the crash situation as very well as gurus and witnesses in the 6-yr global probe into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 on July 14, 2017.

All 298 persons on board, such as 38 who known as Australia residence, died immediately after prosecutors say the plane was shot down with a missile by Russian-backed separatists.

The District Court of the Hague is but to determine on the defence team’s staggering requests, which could set the whole situation back many years. (Affiliate Link)

“The prosecution of our client at this stage of the investigation is a decision made too early,” attorney Boudewijn van Eijck informed the court.

“The need to indentify a defendant prevailed over the need to carry out thorough, cautious, careful investigation and draw conclusions from it.”

Defence lawyers Sabine 10 Doesschate, left, and Boudewijn van Eijck, have questioned Ukraine’s credibility in the MH17 investigation. (AP)

At first the defence argued that Pulatov, who is accused of co-ordinating the missile launcher applied in the assault, could not be linked to the chain of command and had no motive for the crime.

Van Eijck and fellow defence attorney Sabine 10 Doesschate also explored a concept that a Ukrainian fighter jet was observed flying close to MH17.

Doesschate showed Russian tv interviews featuring persons who mentioned they had observed jets, whilst van Eijck played sound recordings of fighter jets that he mentioned supported witness assertions.

“The internet is full of this: these videos, images or other footage, and many other theories that could have been dismissed or set aside as conspiracy theories,” Doesschate mentioned.

The 4 suspects of the downing of MH17. (AAP)

Investigators stroll amongst the debris at the crash website of MH17, close to the village of Grabovo, Ukraine. (AP /Dmitry Lovetsky, File) (AP/AAP)

She mentioned it was striking that witnesses are not pointed out in the MH17 situation file and asked for them all to be interviewed by the defence.

Van Eijck mentioned Ukraine had pushed the missile concept from the starting and the country’s protection company, the SBU, had undue influence in excess of the global Joint Investigation Workforce (JIT).

“The remit and methods of security services, such as the SBU, do not focus on primarily uncovering the truth but rather they focus on serving the national interest, and I’d like to take you back to a recent point in history,” he mentioned.

Van Eijck then showed a series of tv interviews featuring former US secretary of state Colin Powell speaking about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in advance of and immediately after the US invasion in 2003.

He mentioned like the Iraq War, the situation towards his consumer was primarily based on an unverified American declare: that the US had detected a missile staying launched in eastern Ukraine when MH17 was shot down.

Van Eijck asked for American intelligence official Ken Stolworthy to be interviewed, despite the fact that the prosecution is not relying on the US declare as proof.