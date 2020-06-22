Da Brat Speaks On The Accusations About Tamar Braxton Getting Into An Altercation Over Jermaine Dupri’s Father On An Elevator

It appears like there has been a new advancement in K. Michelle’s latest accusations towards Tamar Braxton. If you could recall, final week Tamar appeared on T.S. Madison’s present, and when she was asked if she would encounter K. Michelle in a Verzuz battle, Tamar rather significantly laughed it off.

K. Michelle did not consider also kindly to that and posted a video calling out Tamar and alleging that she had slept with a married guy some many years back, and the guy she had been referring to was Michael Mauldin, who is the father of Jermaine Dupri.

K. Michelle mentioned, “You shouldn’t be going around to talking about nobody when you sleeping with a married man. When you was sleeping with a married man, you was sleeping with Jermaine Dupri daddy. How you sleep with Jermaine Dupri’s daddy and get you’re a** beat by Jermaine Dupri mama in the elevator?”

The incident among Tamar and K. Michelle was a latest subject on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Demonstrate,” the place Da Brat serves as a single of the co-hosts. All people understands that Da Brat and Jermaine Dupri have been shut for many years, so Da Brat did say that the incident in the elevator occurred.

Nevertheless, she mentioned that it wasn’t Jermaine Dupri’s mom concerned in the incident, but Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife.

Da Brat mentioned, “It was just a situation and Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife was a little fed up and it just went down in the elevator.”

Tamar Braxton hasn’t responded following Da Brat has spoken on the scenario.

As we previously reported, Tamar seemingly responded following K. Michelle at first accused her and mentioned, “I don’t really have a lot to say because whenever I talk it always gets misconstrued. If I ignore something, it gets confused. If I make something funny, it gets taken the wrong way. I don’t really want to speak about anything in particular. Guys, I’m in a different place in my life. I don’t want to be apart of any kind of negativity…The last thing I am going to waste my time with is giving negative energy, energy.”

Tamar’s boyfriend, David was also in that specific video the place he encouraged each females to place their variations aside and uplift every other. Nevertheless, K. Michelle responded by mocking David’s accent.

