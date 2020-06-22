Da Brat Says Jermaine Dupri’s Step Mom Beat Up Tamar Braxton for Alleged Affair With His Dad

Instagram/WENN

The ‘I Assume They Like Me’ rapper confirms K. Michelle’s allegations that The Braxtons founding member slept with Jermaine’s married father Michael Mauldin.

Da Brat has weighed in on K. Michelle‘s just lately-reignited feud with Tamar Braxton. Appearing on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”, the two-time Grammy-nominated artist confirmed the “Ain’t You” singer’s allegations towards The Braxtons founding member that she had slept with Jermaine Dupri‘s married father, Michael Mauldin.

Even so, contrary to K. Michelle’s story that Tamar was beaten up by Jermaine’s mom in an elevator due to the alleged affair, the “Loverboy” hitmaker mentioned it was Michael’s ex-wife who gave the “If I Don’t Have You” songstress a lesson.

“Nope. Nope. Nope. Jermaine Dupri’s momma is Momma Tina. So that did not happen…that’s not his momma,” mentioned Da Brat. Claiming that she witnessed the total drama, she extra, “That did happen. I happened to be in that elevator…it was just a situation and Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife was a little fed up…so it went down on the elevator.”

The 46-12 months-outdated went on likening it to Jay-Z and Solange Knowles‘ elevator battle at the Met Gala, saying, “The whole Beyonce thing, that definitely happened, okay?” She when yet again stressed that Jermaine’s mom was not concerned, “But that ain’t Jermaine Dupri’s momma. That’s Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife.”

&#13<br />

Previously, K. Michelle aired Tamar’s alleged dirty laundry soon after the latter would not reply a query about no matter whether she would do a Verzuz battle with K. Michelle. “It’s best that I don’t pull it out…it’s best that I don’t pull out this mouth, ’cause when I start talkin’- like, you can’t go around talkin’ ’bout nobody when you was sleepin’ with a married man! You was sleepin’ with Jermaine Dupri daddy! How you sleep with Jermaine Dupri daddy and get yo’ a** beat by Jermaine Dupri momma in a elevator?” so the former “Enjoy & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star mentioned in a video rant.

Tamar later on responded to K. Michelle’s claims on her YouTube series “Quarantined & Coupled with Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso”. “I don’t really have a lot to say because whenever I talk it always gets misconstrued,” she mentioned. “Guys, I’m in a different place in my life. I don’t want to be apart of any kind of negativity,” she extra. “The last thing I am going to waste my time with is giving negative energy, energy.”

Whilst Tamar was seemingly unbothered calm, her fiance David Adefeso admitted, “What I noticed this morning manufactured me unhappy due to the fact I noticed a single sturdy black female, [a] sturdy excellent-seeking black female, tear a different sturdy, excellent-seeking black female down and it broke my heart.” He went on explaining, “What makes me sad is Tamar now gotta defend herself against something which is false. Against something which was concoted. Against something which was meant to defame her character. As her man, it broke my heart.”