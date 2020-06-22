D.L. Hughley Positive For Coronavirus After Collapsing During Show – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian D.L. Hughley examined good for coronavirus immediately after collapsing on a stage in the course of a demonstrate in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend.

Hughley, 57, misplaced consciousness whilst doing at the Zanies Comedy Nightclub on Friday evening and was hospitalized.

In an update posted to Instagram, he confirmed his good check.

“When I came, I was treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration, which I was very dehydrated,” Hughley stated. “But it turns out they ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19 which blew me away. I was what they call asymptomatic.”

Hughley canceled his approaching displays and appearances and says he will quarantine in his Nashville hotel space for the subsequent 14 days.