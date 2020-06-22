Crews Begin Removing Dallas’ Confederate War Memorial Next To Convention Center – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Confederate War Memorial in Dallas’ Pioneer Park Cemetery started currently being eliminated Monday afternoon.

The Dallas City Council voted in February of 2019 to consider it down.

Erected in 1896, it was the city’s oldest public monument, set in between Dallas City Hall and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The price to clear away the monument was mentioned to be all around $480,000 back when the choice was manufactured.

Dallas eliminated its Robert E. Lee statue in September 2017 following it stood in what was then Robert E. Lee Park for 81 many years.