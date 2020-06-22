Cowboys QB Dak Prescott signs $31.4M franchise tender

Dak Prescott signed his $31.four million franchise tender with the Cowboys for the 2020 season on Monday, the workforce announced.

Prescott, who was tagged back in March, and the Cowboys could nevertheless consider to function out a multiyear contract extension. The two sides have right up until July 15 to function out a deal.

If no deal is worked out by then, then they will have to renegotiate up coming offseason or the quarterback will hit totally free company, even though the Cowboys could also select to franchise him once more.

The 26-12 months-previous Prescott is coming into his fifth season in the NFL and is coming off his very best 12 months, finishing 2nd in the league with a job-large four,902 passing yards and fourth in the league with a personalized-very best 30 touchdown throws.

Given that becoming drafted in the fourth round in 2016, Prescott has under no circumstances missed a game, his 15,778 passing yards rank sixth in the NFL and his 97 touchdown passes are tied with Carson Wentz for ninth.

Regardless of becoming a single of the league’s top passers, the two-time Professional Bowler has produced just $four.9 million via his 1st 4 seasons in the NFL.