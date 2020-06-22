Covid-19: South Africa breaches the 100 000 mark

The nation has breached the 100 000 coronavirus mark, with four 288 new infections, specifically 110 days soon after it recorded its 1st situation.

This brings the quantity of Covid-19-beneficial situations to 101 590.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the overall health division mentioned there have been 61 much more virus-connected deaths, with a single recorded in Limpopo, 3 in KwaZulu-Natal, 18 in the Eastern Cape and 39 in the Western Cape.

The death toll now stands at one 991.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Wellness Minister Zweli Mkhize mentioned.

The Western Cape has 51.seven% of the situations, standing at 52 554. Gauteng has 22 341 and the Eastern Cape 16 895.

The quantity of exams carried out stands at one 353 176.

The division mentioned the quantity of recoveries now stood at 53 444 which translated to a recovery charge of 52.six%.