Couple’s Engagement Encourages Single Mother Battling Pancreatic Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS () — COVID-19 issues couldn’t retain a neighborhood couple from commencing a new chapter this weekend, and their socially-distanced engagement celebration may possibly have meant even a lot more to one particular Minnesota mom.

For the initial time in months, it was supposed to be a date evening out on the town. But when 29-yr-outdated Maggie Erickson pulled up to St. Paul’s Community Cafe on Friday she knew this was unique.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Erickson stated. “I was crying in the car and out of the car there were rose petals inside.”

Aidan Kilgannon, 25, has worked there for 3 many years. The couple, the two of whom have Down syndrome, met 7 months in the past.

“I always wanted to have it at my workplace,” Kilgannon stated. “I felt she was the one.”

Kilgannon stated he had been arranging each and every final detail due to the fact they initial met.

“He said he couldn’t wait. He got down on one knee and asked me,” Erickson stated.

The minute may possibly have meant even a lot more to Erickson’s mom. Cathy Erickson raised her daughter as a single mom, and refused to set limits on what she could do.

“In our case, Maggie has developed substantial independence,” she stated.

Now, in her last phases of her very own battle towards stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Cathy Erickson couldn’t be a lot more proud of the younger female she raised. A fever has place her back in the hospital for now, but her vow is to do all she can to be there the day her established daughter will take her stroll down the aisle.

“I just couldn’t imagine not being here because I enjoy our life so much,” she stated. “I know she’s ready. I just have to make sure I’m ready.”

The couple has purchased a household in Apple Valley. They strategy to move in collectively up coming month. Maggie Erickson performs at the Dakota County courthouse and also as a ticket taker for Minnesota Twins video games.