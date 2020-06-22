Could COVID-19 change Rome’s economic reliance on tourism?

On the streets of Rome, seagulls look to haven taken center stage. Strolling by way of the alleys of Trastevere, the historical district of the capital, it is uncomplicated to discover an uncommon silence dwelling.

Rome is one particular of the most common locations for travelers. However, some little organizations even now have their shutters drawn, and one particular in two homes is now empty, waiting for a visitor that this summer time is unlikely to arrive. In accordance to Enit, the Italian nationwide company for tourism, Rome is set to see a 44% drop in tourism this yr. One particular of the most impacted districts is Trastevere.

Italy reopened its borders to the Schengen location nations on three June. But the recovery is anticipated to be slow: in accordance to Enit, tourist numbers are anticipated to return to its 2019 fee only by 2023.

“Normally, in the old town of Rome more than 15,000 houses are rented out to tourists during the year, and 10,000 of them are whole houses” housing professional Sarah Gainsforth informed . “It means that in a small neighborhood like Trastevere, the ratio is two local residents to one tourist” Gainsforth additional.

Now that Covid19 has place tourism in quarantine, Trastevere realizes that the economic machine that has been bringing wealth so far, is revealing its weaknesses.

“Rome hasn’t been adopting a long-term strategy so as to diversify its economy. The city relies too much on tourism industry, which revealed itself vulnerable and quite often unsustainable” Gainsforth pointed out.

Company owners tackling the crisis in the travel sector are adopting distinct techniques: some test to lease their apartments on the nearby market place whilst other people only determine not to reopen their shops.

Roberta D’Onofrio lives in Trastevere and she is an Airbnb host. Like numerous other hosts, she ended up with empty apartments due to the pandemic. For this purpose, she founded the web site “Bnb working spaces” and converted vacation residences into wise functioning spots.

“I knew smart workers would have needed alternative places to work and I said to myself: ‘let’s try to combine this new demand with holiday rentals’” D’Onofrio explained.

The title “Trastevere” comes from the latin “trans Tiberim”, that means “beyond the Tiber”. Genuine remaining Romans who applied to dwell in the district have been progressively moving away in the final thirty many years, in search of a a lot more comfy setting. Currently, the final residents are struggling in the try to continue to be towards the rising organization of tourism.

“In the last twenty years, flats within historical buildings have been converted into short rent apartments, while food and beverage stores replaced traditional shops” Gianfranco Caldarelli, member of the nearby neighbourhood association “Trastevere attiva”, informed . “The community has lost shops we won’t see anymore: those mending t-shirts and socks or the butchers who rode the whole city in order to get the best of meat for their customers” Caldarelli recalled.

These days Trastevere maintains some of its identity and attractiveness, thanks to its cobbled streets lined by ancient homes, great fountains and dining establishments framed by vines.

Strolling by way of its narrow alleys, it is even now feasible to come across to “trasteverini”, as the authentic nearby residents enjoy to define themselves. Each afternoon, they collect in piazza San Callisto and perform cards except when the wind blows their cards away. If so, they just sit on their chairs, chilling out, wanting all around, and producing jokes.

“Everyone knew each other in Trastevere, it was a sort of small, independent town within the city: people used to leave their doors open” Susy Porcelli informed . Porcelli’s grandfather was a carter, he transported wine, distributing it to organizations. Then, in 1935 he set up his very own tavern and began offering wine on his very own. Currently, nearly 100 many years right after, Susy Porcelli carries on her family’s tradition, functioning in her grandfather’s tavern.

“Families used to live in small houses, with one bathroom in the balcony for ten people. Then residents progressively abandoned the neighborhood, replaced by tourists” Porcelli explained.

But, in accordance to some nearby residents who have been tackling uncontrolled tourism so far, now it is to get the previous town back.

In accordance to Gianfranco Caldarelli, the COVID-19 emergency has presently revived from ashes a local community weakened by depopulation. “We have been networking, gathering around some social places as a supermarket near piazza San Cosimato. There, we funded shop vouchers to help vulnerable people to make ends meet during the pandemic. Now it’s to find a way to stimulate tourism without clearing out local citizens” Caldarelli stated.

Emiliano Luciani, director of Wonder Wherever to Keep, a quick-rental company in Rome, informed : “It’s hard to find a balance between quality tourism and a good quality of life of the residents”.

“I think the solution is a stringent regulation of accommodations and facilities. One of the main problems is represented by that grey area between legal and illegal activities, that makes the number of accommodations increase uncontrollably” Luciani pointed out.

Although Trastevere tries to protect its very own identity, its depopulation is not a nearby problem.

“Many cities all around the world have been affected by touristification as much as Rome” Filippo Celata, professor of Geography at the university La Sapienza, informed . “Let’s think about Barcelona, London, Paris and Berlin. Yet, in some of those countries there have been small attempts to tackle overtourism. For example, in France a tax is levied on empty housing equal to 15% of the rental value of the house. In Barcelona, no licenses for short rentals are issued in some areas particularly affected by tourism” the professor stated.

“Unfortunately, the tourism crisis hasn’t led to a change of perspective so far” Federico Prestileo of the network Set, “South Europe against touristification”, informed . “The risk is that, if administrations don’t intervene, public assets may be sold off during the economic crisis”.

“Paradoxically, this pandemic emergency is a excellent chance to advertise nearby residents housing” Sarah Gainsforth argued. “When the touristic season will come back, some will have bought houses at lower prices and they will want to make profits on holiday homes again. All this will happen in a deep economic crisis, during which speculation will be around the corner” Gainsforth explained.

“Indeed, if we really don’t act now, the moment tourism pops up once more points could get worse than in advance of” Gainsforth warned.