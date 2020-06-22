Coronavirus news: South Korea faces second wave as new Covid-19 cases rise

Following an aggressive — and primarily productive — push to restrict the spread of the coronavirus, South Korean overall health officials have announced that the higher Seoul place is encountering a second wave as the amount of infections rises.

The amount of new cases flatlined in late April due to a nationwide speak to tracing and testing work. But relaxed social distancing pointers have triggered a series of tiny, but regarding, outbreaks — like a single in May well linked to a 29-12 months-previous guy who examined good for Covid-19 days soon after partying at Seoul nightclubs with a lot more than seven,000 individuals.

Jung Eun-kyeong, the director of the Korea Centers for Disorder Handle and Prevention, confirmed Monday that the rise in cases is probably linked to greater socializing in excess of a May well vacation weekend and could carry on to spread except if South Koreans engage in social distancing.

“As long as close contact amongst people continues to take place, the coronavirus trends in and around Seoul have the makings of the next big wave,” she explained.

Officials announced 17 new cases on Monday, which is down from the 48 and 67 new cases reported the two days prior. Despite the fact that these double-digit numbers are tiny in contrast to nations bearing the brunt of the pandemic, they are unmistakably increased than the single-digit numbers South Korea was reporting in late April and early May well.

In response to the current spikes, Seoul Mayor Park Won-quickly explained he would resume stricter social distancing pointers if the city sees an normal of 30 new cases for 3 days, or if hospital occupancy reaches 70 %. The city of Daejeon — which is south of the capital — announced Monday it would ban gatherings in public areas like museums and libraries, in accordance to the BBC.

In advance of the second wave, South Korea flattened their curve

South Korea was a single of the initially nations to knowledge a really serious outbreak of the coronavirus. The initially situation was reported on January 20, and the amount of new cases peaked on February 29, when a lot more than 900 new cases have been diagnosed in a -hour time period.

But the outbreak was speedily managed by widespread testing and speak to tracing initiatives, which permitted the nation to prevent implementing huge-scale lockdowns like the United States.

In addition to drive-via and stroll-up testing, South Korean officials communicated facts about new spikes and social distancing protocols via emergency text messages. Smartphone apps also assisted South Koreans obtain preliminary diagnoses by way of telemedicine.

Our Globe in Information

The government also utilized mobile phone monitoring, credit score card information, surveillance video, and personalized interviews to carry out speak to tracing to alert individuals who could have interacted with a carrier of the virus.

Points appeared to be as standard as they could be through a pandemic — on April 15, South Koreans could vote in elections in particular person as lengthy as they had a encounter mask and gloves, and in early May well, social distancing restrictions have been eased.

To date, South Korea has recorded a lot more than 12,400 cases and 280 deaths — far significantly less than the United States and Brazil, which lead in good cases with a lot more than two million and one million, respectively.

Assistance Vox’s explanatory journalism

Each day at Vox, we aim to reply your most crucial concerns and give you, and our audience all around the globe, with facts that has the electrical power to conserve lives. Our mission has never ever been a lot more very important than it is in this second: to empower you via comprehending. Vox’s get the job done is reaching a lot more individuals than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism requires assets — especially through a pandemic and an financial downturn. Your economic contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will allow our workers to carry on to provide absolutely free posts, movies, and podcasts at the high quality and volume that this second needs. Please take into account generating a contribution to Vox these days.