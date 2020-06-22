Coronavirus In Minnesota: 308 More COVID-19 Cases Reported As Daily Death Count Hits Lowest Figure In Weeks

MINNEAPOLIS () — In the final 24 hrs, Minnesota extra 308 additional situations of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and 4 additional deaths — the lowest every day death figure because mid-April.

The Minnesota Division of Well being says that the state’s death toll is now at one,384. Of the current fatalities, two have been residents in extended-phrase care amenities, which have viewed the huge bulk of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the condition are continuing to trend downward. As of Monday, 332 individuals are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 176 in intensive care.

In excess of the weekend, Minnesota reached a testing benchmark, surpassing 500,000 exams processed because the start out of the outbreak in March. The state continues to on a regular basis method additional than 10,000 exams every day.

Even though the coronavirus outbreak seems to be plateauing in Minnesota, situations are rising in other states, chiefly in the south. So far, the virus has killed additional than 120,000 individuals across the nation.