Corey Feldman Pays Tribute to Joel Schumacher, Says the Director Tried to Get Him to Quit Drugs

In the wake of the filmmaker’s passing, the ‘Lost Boys’ actor remembers the late director as another person who attempted to enable him get sober as he was struggling with drug addiction.

Corey Feldman is primary tributes to filmmaker Joel Schumacher, revealing “The Misplaced Boys” director invested time striving to wean him off medication.

Schumacher, 80, misplaced his battle with cancer on Monday, June 22, 2020 and Feldman was one particular of the initially to tip his hat to the moviemaker, who directed him in the cult 1987 vampire film.

The higher actor was at first fired by sober Schumacher, who then rehired the youthful star and made the decision to enable him get clean.

“HE TRIED 2 PREVENT MY DESCENT,” Feldman tweeted. “HOWEVER I DIDNT LISTEN AS I WAS 16 & HAD 2 GO THRU WHAT I HAD 2 GO THRU (sic).”

He also unveiled the director was instrumental in turning himself and late “The Lost Boys” co-star Corey Haim into a film and Television item.

“JOEL WAS THE DIRECTOR OF #THELOSTBOYS IT WAS BECAUSE OF HIM #THE2COREYS EVER MET OR BECAME A THING! IT WAS HIS IDEA! HE WAS THE 1ST PERSON 2 EVER SAY ‘IVE GOT #THE2COREYS IN MY MOVIE’ AS HE BRAGGED ON THE PHONE 2 A FRIEND FROM THE WARDROBE FITTING (sic)…,” Feldman explains. “IT WOULD B 2 WEEKS LATER THAT I WOULD MEET #COREYHAIM 4 THE 1ST TIME!”

The Coreys grew to become wonderful close friends and teamed up for a series of tasks right after the film’s release.

Feldman also produced it clear that Schumacher had no information of the sexual abuse that the two Coreys allegedly seasoned although building “The Lost Boys”, but additional, “HE DID HOWEVER SENSE DEEP PAIN IN ME.”

Kiefer Sutherland, who starred in 4 of the director’s movies, also shared a tribute, creating on Twitter, “Early nowadays one particular of my dearest close friends and partners in filmmaking, Joel Schumacher, passed away right after a 12 months-prolonged battle with cancer. His joy, spirit and talent will dwell on in my heart and memory for the rest of my existence. Joel gave me possibilities and lifelong lessons, building movies this kind of as The Misplaced Boys, Flatliners, A Time to Destroy and Phonebooth. His mark on modern-day culture and movie will dwell on permanently. I will miss you, my good friend.”

And Rob Lowe, the star of Schumacher’s 1985 Brat Pack traditional “St. Elmo’s Fire“, shared a statement with Range, which reads, “Joel saw things others could not. When casting St. Elmo’s Fire, everyone thought I should play the yuppie, but Joel knew I could play the Bad Boy. He was hilarious. He had extraordinary taste. The images from his films are timeless snapshots of their era. He was a larger than life original; I will never forget him.”

Meanwhile, the director’s “The Phantom of the Opera” primary lady, Emmy Rossum, calls him “a force,” tweeting, “I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher’s passing… He was one of kind (sic). Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life. I don’t have the right words right now.”

Tribeca Movie Festival boss Jane Rosenthal and actors Patrick Wilson and Rob Morrow have also shared their ideas about Joel’s passing.