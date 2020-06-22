Cop Involved In George Floyd Death Confronted While Buying Cookies

A single of the 4 former Minneapolis cops charged in the murder of George Floyd was confronted in his regional supermarket by a shopper who acknowledged him and referred to as him out — as he was acquiring a pack of Oreo cookies.

J. Alexander Keung was out on bond soon after his $750,000 bail was met. A shopper promptly acknowledged him.

“What’s your name?” she asked him. He confirmed that he was 1 of the officers concerned in the killing.

“So you’re out of prison, and you’re comfortably shopping in Cub Foods, as if you didn’t do anything,” the lady asked him.

“I wouldn’t call it ‘comfortably.’ I’d just say getting necessities,” he replied, with the pack of Oreos in hand.

“I don’t think you should have that right. I don’t even think you should be out on bail,” she explained.

“I can understand that,” Keung responded. “I’m sorry you feel that way.”

“You don’t have the right to be here,” she explained. “You killed somebody in cold blood — We don’t want you to get your stuff,” she explained. “We want you to be locked up.”

Keung experimented with to stroll away calmly but the lady starts to draw additional awareness to him — telling passers-by specifically who he is.

“You’re not gonna be able to comfortably live in Minnesota, or anywhere,” she explained. “And you will be going back to jail.”