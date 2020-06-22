Home Entertainment Cop Involved In George Floyd Death Confronted While Buying Cookies

Cop Involved In George Floyd Death Confronted While Buying Cookies

Bradley Lamb
A single of the 4 former Minneapolis cops charged in the murder of George Floyd was confronted in his regional supermarket by a shopper who acknowledged him and referred to as him out — as he was acquiring a pack of Oreo cookies.

J. Alexander Keung was out on bond soon after his $750,000 bail was met. A shopper promptly acknowledged him.

“What’s your name?” she asked him. He confirmed that he was 1 of the officers concerned in the killing.

