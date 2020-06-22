Communities Urge Congress To Pass Bonding Bill, After Special Session Fails

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minnesota Special Session came to a crashing halt Saturday morning passing none of the significant expenses the two sides have been hoping for.

When the debate about a police reform proposal acquired a great deal of consideration, the legislature’s failure to agree on other difficulties is getting an influence on the bottom line of communities statewide.

There was no deal on an estimated $one.35 billion infrastructure and jobs bonding bill, and no deal on distributing $841 million in COVID-19 relief. All of that is funds cities and counties have been counting on.

Mayor Sean Dowse of Red Wing has this message for the legislature: “Please get the bonding bill done as soon as you can.”

Dowse is counting on $10 million from the bonding bill for a bridge to go in excess of the railroad tracks to the island that is property to Treasure Island Casino, a nuclear energy plant and the Prairie Island native local community. No bridge signifies delays waiting for trains for 1000’s of motorists and, even a lot more critically, 1st responders.

“It’s been ranked one of the top three projects by the Department of Transportation,” Dowse mentioned.

Red Wing is also counting on some $800,000 in coronavirus support.

“Get that out to greater Minnesota, Red Wing is not unique; towns all across the Minnesota need that money,” Dowse mentioned.

In a signal of how badly communities need to have the COVID-19 funds, Property Minority Leader Kurt Daudt cowrote a letter asking Gov. Tim Walz to hand out the $840 million employing his emergency powers. Ironically it was Daudt’s and others’ concern about Walz’s emergency powers which held up passage of the bonding bill.

Walz has mentioned he is hopeful the bonding bill will take place and correct now he is learning how to allocate the COVID-19 funds. Walz is anticipated to announce he is calling an additional unique session later on this week. That would give legislators a third opportunity to pass these crucial expenses.