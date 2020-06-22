Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Threaten Legal Action as They Deny Sexual Abuse Allegations

Instagram

In response to sexual abuse accusations, Sprouse is ‘working with the correct teams to get to the root of it’ whilst co-star and former girlfriend Reinhart is organizing a lawsuit towards accuser.

–

“Riverdale” stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have spoken out towards allegations of his involvement in a sexual abuse incident that came to light on Twitter.

The actor, 27, was accused by an anonymous Twitter account with the deal with @Victori66680029 of sexual assault at a 2013 celebration. Equivalent allegations of sexual misconduct have been manufactured towards his co-stars Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa on other anonymous Twitter pages.

One particular of the accounts later on tweeted, “Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn’t do jack s**t. You will believe anything.”

Taking to the platform on his very own account, Sprouse addressed the allegations, creating, “Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offence by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it.”

He continued, “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue.”

Signing off, he mentioned that, “This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”

Meanwhile, his co-star and ex-girlfriend Reinhart, 23, quote tweeted Sprouse’s series of tweets to communicate out, insisting, “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth.”

She extra, “This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.”

“We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behaviour only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them. I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.”

Morgan, 28, retweeted Sprouse’s posts on Sunday evening, whilst Apa, 23, has not tweeted given that June 14.