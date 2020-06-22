Civil Rights Leaders Against Using Minneapolis Foundation To Address Police Reform

MINNEAPOLIS () — Many civil rights groups say they are not pleased with how Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey ideas to tackle police accountability in the city.

Many local community leaders came collectively to say they do not want Frey to flip police reform and accountability above to the Minneapolis Foundation, which is lead by former Mayor R.T. Rybak.

Alternatively they want a civilian council of local community members to have electrical power and make selections when it comes to police accountability, emphasizing they want this council to be produced up of persons of shade.

“Many of the officers who killed people under Rybak’s watch are still on the force today,” civil rights attorney and local community activist Nekima Levy Armstrong explained.

These leaders argued that Rybak’s basis does not have the skills on police brutality. They cited his tenure in workplace, saying Rybak did not do adequate to hold officers accountable.

“We are saying to R.T. Rybak you failed us, you’re not an expert and you are the exact reason we’re in this situation,” Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN, explained.

reached out to the two Frey’s and Rybak’s offices for comment, and have not but heard back from both.