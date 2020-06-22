Ciara And Russell Wilson Wear Robes To The 2020 ESPYs

“Quarantine-style ESPYs 2020.”
Don’t forget 2019, when celebrities could freely stroll the red carpet? Naturally, a great deal has transformed because then — namely, the coronavirus pandemic — but Ciara and Russell Wilson did not allow that cease them from performing a phase and repeat for the awards display this yr.
Final evening, when the ESPYs took location remotely, the Seahawks quarterback served as a single of the hosts and brought along his typical date: pop artist, his wife, and the mom of his kids, Ciara.
Their seems could not have been unique from other many years, even though. Rather of a suit and a floor-length gown, the couple did not get dressed at all. They just threw on some robes and named it a day.
“I’ve been coming to this show for the seven years, and one of my favorite parts of the night has always been the red carpet,” Russell mentioned in a clip. “I figured why should this year be any different. So I put one in my backyard.”
“Quarantine-style ESPYs 2020!,” Ciara mentioned although “walking” the red carpet.
Adorably, they even stopped to reply concerns from “reporters” like “Russell, is it true that you’re better than Tom Brady?” “Girl, now look at you trying to start some trouble,” Ciara replied.
“It really felt like we were on the ESPYs red carpet,” Russell mentioned on the display, “until the sprinklers came on.” Reduce to the sprinklers watering a cardboard cutout of LeBron James.
A single of the greatest components from their bit was when Russell asked Ciara what she was sporting, to which she mentioned, “Whatever I want because I’m pregnant.”
Can Russell and Ciara host every single awards display remotely?
