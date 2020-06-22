Charlize Theron Sounds Off on Sean Penn Engagement Rumors

Setting the record straight.

On today’s The Howard Stern Demonstrate, Charlize Theron slammed rumors that she nearly married actor and director Sean Penn throughout their courtship. Not only did the Atomic Blonde actress categorize any engagement rumors as “such bulls–t,” but she also mentioned they dated “barely a year.”

This remark came about following Howard Stern asked for an update on her individual daily life and advised that she “almost got married to Sean.”

In buy to clear the air, the Mad Max: Fury Street actress stated, “What? That’s not true. No. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean.’ That’s such bulls–t. We dated. That was literally all we did.”

As E! readers certainly know, information of Penn and Theron’s split broke in June 2015, following about a 12 months and a half collectively.

“We dated and then we didn’t date,” Theron continued. “It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in or…like, no, I wasn’t gonna marry him. It was nothing like that.”