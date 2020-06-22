Carnival Suspends All North American Cruises Through September – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday it is extending the suspension of its North American cruises by means of at least Sept. 30 since of the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy wrote in a letter Monday.

“We have watched with great interest as commerce, travel and personal activities have begun to start back up, and once we do resume service, we will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we bring our ships to in order to maintain public confidence in our business.”

The determination comes soon after Cruise Lines Global Association – the cruise industry’s key trade association — announced Friday that its members had voluntarily agreed to suspend all cruises from U.S. ports by means of at least Sept. 15.

The Centers for Disorder Management and Prevention’s no-sail purchase was slated to expire July 24.

Carnival Cruise Line is one particular of various manufacturers beneath the Carnival Corp. banner, which incorporates Santa Clarita-primarily based Princess Cruises.

Right here are the information of the Carnival Cruise Line’s suspension: