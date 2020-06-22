Carly Pearce Files for Divorce From Michael Ray After 8 Months of Marriage

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray have split.

The nation music songstress filed for divorce on Friday, June 19, E! Information has realized. Carly’s determination to finish their marriage comes just eight months immediately after she and Michael exchanged vows in a Nashville wedding ceremony ceremony.

“This was a hard decision,” a supply informed Individuals. “It wasn’t something she wanted to have to do. This hasn’t been a quarantine realization—it was a last resort.”

Nation music fans have been initially clued in on Carly and Michael’s enjoy story when they manufactured their connection Instagram official in the summertime of 2018. A number of months later on in December of that exact same 12 months, Michael popped the query whilst on trip in Mexico.

“Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one,” Carly, 30, gushed on Instagram at the time. “You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me.”