Carly Pearce Calls It Quits With Michael Ray After Just Eight Months of Marriage

WENN

Representatives for the estranged couple have confirmed that the ‘Every Minor Thing’ singer filed for divorce from the ‘Her Planet or Mine’ crooner a couple of days prior to Father’s Day.

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are a couple no much more. Eight months following tying the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, the nation music stars named it quits on their marriage with the “Every Little Thing” singer filing for divorce from the “Her World or Mine” crooner.

Representatives for each singers confirmed the split to Folks, incorporating that Pearce submitted the paperwork on Friday, June 19. Although their reps did not provide more facts surrounding the separation, an within supply claimed that the 30-12 months-outdated did not make the choice lightly.

“This was a hard decision. It wasn’t something she wanted to have to do,” the so-named insider claimed. “This hasn’t been a quarantine realization – it was a last resort.”

Pearce and Ray exchanged wedding ceremony vows at the Drakewood Farm on October six, 2019, a very little above a 12 months following going public with their romance. Although the pair carried out collectively at the Grand Ole Opry on June six, 2020, Folks reported that fellow nation musicians Steve Wariner and Lee Brice sat involving them.

The estranged couple was also noticeably posting significantly less and significantly less about every single other on their social media accounts in latest months. They manufactured birthday tribute for every single other in late April, and due to the fact then, eagle-eyed supporters observed that Pearce has not been sporting her wedding ceremony band.

Although within supply recommended that coronavirus quarantine played a component in the couple’s split, Ray previously claimed it manufactured their marriage more powerful. In an interview with ET in late March, the “One That Got Away” singer stated, “We both are really taking the time to lean on each other during this time and understand just our situations, you know? And I think that’s really helpful when I can go to her. She can go to me.”

“We both did one hundred and thirty some shows last year,” the 32-12 months-outdated more elaborated. “If I was off, I was flying to her, she’d fly to me…so you’re forced to learn each other… I joked the other day, I was telling my dad it’s kind of like we’re starting a whole new relationship again where I’m like ‘Hey what’s your favorite color? Oh what do you like to eat.’ All the silly first questions.”