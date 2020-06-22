Camila Mendes Calls Sexual Assault Allegation Prank Against ‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars ‘Sickening’

WENN

Camila Mendes is enraged by the false sexual assault allegations towards her castmates Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan, and KJ Apa on Twitter.

Camila Mendes has extra her voice to the storm of outrage following false sexual assault allegations towards her “Riverdale” castmates.

Hrs immediately after Madelaine Petsch took to social media to blast the anonymous Twitter end users behind the accusations levelled at Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan, and KJ Apa, Mendes took her flip, releasing a statement about the drama.

“it’s incredibly destructive to falsely accuse people of sexual assault,” she wrote on Instagram. “Whatever point this person was trying to make about how quickly people believe what they read, it was not worth damaging the integrity of the me too movement.”

“it’s sickening and doesn’t prove anything except that there are twisted people in this world who have no concern for the consequences of their harmful actions.”

Sprouse and Reinhart have currently firmly denied the allegations they acted inappropriately at a 2013 celebration.

“I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it… False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault,” Sprouse tweeted. “This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”

His genuine-existence ex, Reinhart, extra, “This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers… We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behaviour only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them.”

Petsch has exposed the allegations have been specifically upsetting for her as she is a sexual assault victim.

“I have no words,” she wrote. “This is the reason why I was scared to come forward and talk about my experiences…, because I was afraid that someone would tell me that I was lying or that it didn’t actually happen and for someone to go online and falsely accuse somebody of that, only to come forward a couple of hours later and say that they were lying about four different people, is such a serious thing to do, like honestly, how dare you…?”