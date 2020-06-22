Cam Newton Finally Reveals Secret Baby With Side Chick on Father’s Day

Instagram

In a Father’s Day publish, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback calls himself a proud father of 7 little ones such as his side chick’s son from her earlier connection.

Cam Newton eventually confirmed that he fathered a kid with one more girl for the duration of his connection with longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor. The quarterback took to social media on Father’s Day to officially introduce the toddler he previously stored hidden from public.

It truly is a child boy named Caesar. The mom is an Instagram model named Reina. She was allegedly the purpose the 31-yr-previous NFL player referred to as it quits with Kia immediately after a longtime connection.

Cam referred to as himself a proud father of 7 young children. He shares 4 little ones with Kia and a single son with Reina. He also gets a father figure for Kia’s daughter Shakira from her earlier connection and Reina’s 1st son Jaden.

He posted photos of all the young children such as Jaden on his Instagram. He was witnessed enjoying Uno with the boy in the Father’s Day publish and played “a little game of SPEED” with Shakira for the duration of a father-daughter lunch date in an older video posted in Might.

“A DADDY isn’t defined as the man who makes the child (NOT in all instances),” he wrote, “but rather a MAN who extends his hands and time to help with the kid’s raising and his heart to LOVE the child through anything!! Blood doesn’t always make you DADDY. Being a DAD comes from the heart… Anybody CAN MAKE A BABY BUT IT TAKES A REAL MAN TO RAISE A CHILD!! Kudos to ALL THE REAL MEN worldwide!! HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO US!!”

Cam and Kia had been previously entangled in a custody battle when they split amid rumors of his infidelity. Back then, he desired a joint custody when she demanded a complete custody. As she asked for kid help, he demanded DNA check for the 4 little ones she gave birth for the duration of their connection.