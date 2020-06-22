Brothers Arrested In Deadly Stabbing Attack, 1 Now Facing Charges – Los Angeles

Prolonged Seashore (CBSLA) — Police accuse two brothers in the deadly stabbing of a Prolonged Seashore guy and then making an attempt to intimidate witnesses from speaking up.

35-12 months-outdated Enrique Cienfuegos, who was becoming held on $two million bail, was charged on Monday with murder in the death of 60-12 months-outdated David Wayne Woods.

In accordance to authorities, Cienfuegos also allegedly utilized a screwdriver as a deadly weapon.

Cienfuego and his 33-12 months-outdated brother Daniel have been the two arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder, but Daniel has not still been charged.

The assault occurred at about five p.m. on April six in the 400 block of Zona Court in Prolonged Seashore. Woods died at the scene.

Daniel stays in jail on a $500,000 bail soon after becoming booked on suspicion witness intimidation and becoming an accessory soon after the truth. Police accuse him of making an attempt to support Enriques “in avoiding or escaping from arrest, trial, concealing evidence, avoiding capture, or avoiding prosecution.”

Enrique Cienfuegos was arrested in Compton when attending a court hearing on “an unrelated matter,” in accordance to police.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City Information Support contributed to this report.)