Brooks Laich Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring After Julianne Hough Split

Brooks Laich was photographed with no his wedding ceremony ring more than the weekend.

Cameras spotted the former hockey star sans ring even though paying time with his close friends in Los Angeles. This is the initially time Laich has been noticed in public considering that his split from Julianne Hough. The couple, who had been social distancing separately amid the Coronavirus pandemic, officially announced their separation in late Could.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the two stated a joint statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

The duo’s breakup announcement came just ahead of Hough and Laich’s third wedding ceremony anniversary. The former couple tied the knot in Idaho in July 2017.