Brett Favre Says Colin Kaepernick Will One Day Have ‘Hero Status’ Similar To Pat Tillman

( Sports activities) — Brett Favre believes that the NFL and common sports activities planet will quickly appear at quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a “hero” to the game of football in a comparable vogue to the late Pat Tillman. Throughout an interview with TMZ Sports activities, the Hall of Fame quarterback was asked if Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL due to the fact 2016 when he commenced kneeling throughout the nationwide anthem to protest police brutality and systematic racism, would one particular day be held in comparable regard to Jackie Robinson and other excellent athletes who also transcended the discipline of perform.

It was in response to that query the place Favre commended Kaepernick for fighting what he believes in and in contrast it to Pat Tillman. The Cardinals security made a decision to depart the NFL following the attacks at the Planet Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, to join the U.S. Army. In 2004, Tillman was killed by pleasant fire whilst deployed in Afghanistan.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age, black or white, Hispanic, whatever, to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing and put it on hold — maybe forever — for something that you believe in,” Favre stated of Kaepernick. “I can only think of — right off the top of my head — Pat Tillman’s another guy who did something similar, and we regard him as a hero. So I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

