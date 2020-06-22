Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Help Salute COVID-19 Frontline Workers in ‘United We Sing’ Special

WENN

‘United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes’ follows Harry Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia, as they went on a street journey from New York City to New Orleans.

–

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock had been amongst the stars paying out tribute to frontline employees throughout the world for their efforts throughout the coronavirus crisis on Sunday night’s, June 21 “United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes”.

&#13<br />

The two-hour CBS unique followed Harry Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter Georgia, as they went on a street journey from New York City to Harry’s hometown of New Orleans.

&#13<br />

Along the way, they met a amount of ‘heroes’, from health-related personnel to supermarket employees, as Harry amazed them with messages from an array of stars, also which includes Tim McGraw and Queen Latifah.

“Interstellar” actor Brad gave a unique shoutout to Darnell Rudolph, a waste management employee in New Orleans, who wore a mask and gloves as he continued to clean the streets from trash and litter.

Following Harry thanked him for every little thing that he does, the hitmaker brought up an iPad with Brad on conference phone. Darnell gushed he “loves the work he did after (Hurricane) Katrina,” as Brad admits he “has such love for that city”.

“You’re motivating us to keep up the great work,” the star extra.

Harry also visited Joy Palmer, a Regional Transit Authority manager who misplaced her husband to Covid-19 in March, and launched her to Sandra – who confessed she “just wanted to take this time to thank you for your service and your contributions to keep everyone safe”.

She continued that often in isolation, “some people don’t realise how bright their light is,” including she has “love for New Orleans” since it truly is in which her adopted son Louis was born.

She extra that there is a “bright light at the end of this and you will be leading us out of it,” prior to wishing Joy very well.

&#13<br />

The present, presented by officials at the Recording Academy and U.S. network CBS, raised income for different children’s charities, which includes No Child Hungry, as very well as the Grammy organisation’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to help struggling musicians.