Blast from the past: This film started the trend of shooting abroad

Viewing foreign locales in our movies looks to be the norm these days. We hardly ever give it a imagined and essentially consider it for granted. Going abroad is not seriously that hard as it as soon as was. Currently, travel corporations even present you an EMI selection for your dream getaway in Europe. And thanks to the online, you can have virtual stroll-throughs of virtually any place on earth, be it Madurai or Machu Picchu. So the foreign locales have misplaced some thing of a novelty. But what if you are transported back in the ’60s, the place going abroad nonetheless had a enormous allure. Most of India’s population did not even travel by air domestically and taking a flight to Western locations held enormous aspirational worth. It was some thing which only the wealthy did.

Then, think about a film the place the hero and the heroine are proven to consider a lengthy European honeymoon. Wouldn’t you flock to see this kind of a film? Of program, you will.

That film was Sangam (1964), created and directed by Raj Kapoor. It was a enjoy triangle starring Rajendra Kumar, Vyjayanthimala and Raj Kapoor himself. It broke all types of box workplace information.

Sundar (Raj Kapoor), Gopal (Rajendra Kumar) and Radha (Vyjayantimala) have been good friends considering that childhood. Sunder is obsessed with Radha, who prefers the significantly a lot more stoic Gopal. Sundar is unaware of Gopal and Radha’s emotions in direction of every other. Sundar gets an airport pilot and is missing in action. Radha and Gopal come closer. She’s impressed by an unsigned letter he writes for her.

Later on, when Sundar comes back, Gopal sacrifices his enjoy for her.

Sundar and Radha get married but possessing identified the unsigned letter, Sundar is taken up with jealousy. Later on, Gopal commits suicide due to the fact he can not bear to see the rift in between them, top to grief all all around.

When the A listing cast and the superlative acting and path had been, of program, the motive for its stupendous good results, a single can not deny the hand of its exceptional areas as nicely.

The film was extensively shot in Venice, Paris, and Switzerland and just about started the trend of shooting songs abroad.

Following Raj Kapoor, the other major filmmaker who took to shooting abroad was Shakti Samanta. He shot the thriller, An Evening In Paris (1967), starring Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor extensively in Paris.

The film had Sharmila essaying a double position. Eiffel tower featured prominently in the film. The film grew to become well-known for Sharmila’s water skiing scene sporting a swimsuit. He also shot the Amitabh Bachchan starrer The Good Gambler (1979) in Venice.

Pramod Chakravorty looked eastwards for his Appreciate In Tokyo (1966), which was shot principally in Tokyo.

Starring Asha Parekh and Joy Mukherjee, the romantic film acquainted Indians to the wonders of present day Japan. Its song, Sayonara sayonara grew to become hugely well-known.

Following YRF’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Switzerland and Europe grew to become hotspots as soon as a lot more.

Yash Chopra did a lot more for Swiss tourism than their personal advertising division. His is a significantly-revered title there. Foreign tourism boards started actively luring the Indian filmmakers abroad immediately after the good results of DDLJ. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), for illustration, felt like a two hour industrial for Spain.

Let’s hope items get to typical quickly and shooting units begin travelling abroad once more.