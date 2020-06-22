Blake Griffin Recalls Experiencing “Super F–ked Up” Racism in High School

He also recalled feeling like he had to “pick a side” when it came to hanging out with buddies.

“I’d be playing basketball on the weekend with my travel team, and I would be with all, like, my Black friends, and then I would go back to school and I’d be with my white friends and it was two completely different worlds,” he explained. “And so, I always, like, felt really weird about—not that I was, like, trying to act like one way or the other. It’s just, like, who you’re around is like sort of who you are.”

In addition, he felt like he was “constantly choosing” and “constantly picking” when it came to paying time with his neighbors.

“It was interesting because, when I was growing up, my neighborhood was just lower, middle class maybe, and, like, my neighbors on the right were Black and my neighbors on the left were white and it was kind of like, neither racist, you know, but like, just in the way you separate the two,” he explained.

The 31-yr-previous athlete explained he wishes he knew then what he understands now.

“Now, I just [say], ‘This is who I am. And If you are on this side or this side, awesome. But this is who I am,'” he explained earlier in the episode. “Obviously, I wish I had that ability when I was 15, 16, 17 years old, but I didn’t. And the older I got, the easier it got. But like, it was harder than I thought, especially when I look back on it.”