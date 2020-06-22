Black Eyed Peas Voice Support for Fergie’s Decision to Put Daughter Before Band

Instagram

When addressing his former bandmate’s absence, will.i.am admits that they nonetheless consider to hold in touch, but she will hear the group’s new album ‘Translation’ only when it has come out.

–

The Black Eyed Peas have confirmed reviews suggesting Fergie (Stacy Ferguson) has stepped away from the band, revealing she’s additional interested in staying a very good mum.

Band leader will.i.am tells Billboard his former sidekick has not even heard its new album, “Translation”, explaining he no longer has a whole lot of get in touch with with the singer.

“She’s going to hear it (new album) when everybody else hears it. I hope she likes it,” he says. “We try to keep in touch. We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter.”

“She knows where we’re at! We’re at the studio. And we love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway. It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

&#13<br />

Bandmate Apl.de.ap adds, “Fergie is our sister. So even with these small connections, she’s always going to be our sister. But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by (her) wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that. And like Will said, we support her 100 per cent.”

Fergie is mum to 6-12 months-previous Axl, her son from her marriage to ex-husband Josh Duhamel.