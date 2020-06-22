Black Eyed Peas Reveal the Real Reason Fergie Is No Longer in the Group

The Black Eyed Peas are revealing why Fergie stepped away from the music group in 2017, following in excess of 10 many years of operating with each other.

In a new interview with Billboard magazine, Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo stated that their former bandmate left the group out of a want to dedicate herself to getting a “great mom.” Will.i.am explained, “We love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her… It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

Apl.de.ap extra, “But sadly our routine is displaced by [her] wanting to be a fantastic mom, and she desires to emphasis on that.”

Additionally, the group shared that her departure was in the end for the finest as it permitted them to introduce singer J. Rey Soul to the planet. “I feel we’re giving birth to a new artist, J.Rey Soul. I really want to give her ultimate praise and respect. What the fellows said—Ferg, she’s doing the mom thing—but we have an amazing artist we’re developing,” Taboo stated.