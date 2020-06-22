Birthday Special: 5 of Thalapathy Vijay’s films that were remade in Hindi

One particular of the most celebrated actors of the Tamil movie sector, Thalapathy Vijay continues to reign at the videos with his blockbuster hits. His ever increasing stardom and the substantial fan following make him a single of the most sought right after actors in the nation as nicely. His recognition does not confine to the South and has inspired a lot of Hindi filmmakers to recreate some of this hits.

As he celebrates his 46th birthday nowadays, we consider a appear at 5 occasions Thalapathy Vijay’s films were remade in Hindi.

Poove Unakkaga (1996)

The movie at first starred the superstar with Sangita and was remade as Badhaai Ho Badhaai in 2002 with Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. The movie was a rom-com and had a number of actors like Amrish Puri, Kader Khan and Keerthi Reddy include to the hilarious story of the movie.

Priyamudan (1998)

Remade as Deewana Primary Deewana in 2002, this starred Govina and Priyanka Chopra as prospects. It was a thriller with a rom-com twist and starred Kader Khan, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever and Shakti Kapoor in supporting roles.

Khusi (2000)

Starring Vijay and Jyothika in the authentic, this romantic drama was remade with Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in 2003. It also starred Amrish Puri in a pivotal unfavorable position.

Adore Currently (2002)

This was remade the identical yr as Kya Yehi Pyar Hai starring Jackie Shroff, Aftab Shivdesani and Ameesha Patel. The appreciate story a boy who faces rejection and pays a substantial cost for pursuing the lady, this movie did not do so nicely with the Hindi speaking audience.

Thuppakki (2012)

This action thriller was remade in 2014 with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha as Vacation: A Soldier is In no way Off Duty and was effective at the box-workplace. It was directed by AR Murugadoss, who helmed the authentic with Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal.