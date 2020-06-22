Bear Spotted Wandering Sylmar Neighborhood – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A bear has been spotted strolling via a community in Sylmar.

The bear has apparently been shot with a tranquilizer dart, and appeared to be stumbling as he created his way across a street in front of a Los Angeles Police Division cruiser.

Minutes earlier, the bear had been working on sidewalks alongside houses, jumping fences and disappearing below trees, prior to appearing once more on the run.

The bear ended up straddling a gutter and a driveway, surrounded by at least 5 LAPD squad automobiles.

The bear appeared to have a yellow tag on one particular ear, indicating it had been captured by Fish & Game officials prior to.

This is a breaking information story. Additional data will be extra as it comes in.