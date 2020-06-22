‘Batman Forever’ Director Joel Schumacher Dies of Cancer

WENN

The filmmaker behind the traditional Caped Crusader film starring Val Kilmer and the crime drama ‘A Time to Kill’ starring Sandra Bullock has passed away following battle with cancer.

Moviemaker Joel Schumacher has died, aged 80.

The guy behind film hits “Batman Permanently“, “Batman & Robin“, “St. Elmo’s Fire“, and “A Time to Destroy” misplaced his battle with cancer on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born in New York City, Schumacher manufactured his directorial debut with Television film “Virginia Hill” in 1974. His credits also integrated “The Phantom of the Opera“, “The Misplaced Boys“, “Flatliners“, “Falling Down, “The Consumer“, and “Veronica Guerin“.

He final stepped behind the camera in 2013 to direct two episodes of political drama “Property of Cards“.