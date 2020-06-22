Batman Director Joel Schumacher Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher has passed away.

On Monday, a rep for the author-director, who famously directed various movies in the Batman cinematic franchise, confirmed that he had at the age of 80.

“Filmmaker Joel Schumacher, director of this kind of movies as St. Elmo’s Fire, A Time To Destroy, The Consumer and Tigerland, passed away quietly from cancer in NYC this morning right after a 12 months-prolonged battle,” his rep explained in a statement to E! Information. “He will be fondly remembered by his friends and collaborators.”

Following in Tim Burton‘s footsteps, Schumacher helmed 1995’s Batman Permanently and 1997’s Batman & Robin, which noticed Val Kilmer and George Clooney as the well-known DC comic guide hero, respectively. His other well-known movies consist of The Misplaced Boys (1987), Flatliners (1990), Dying Youthful (1991), Falling Down (1993) and The Phantom of the Opera (2004).

Prior to directing, Schumacher worked as a costume designer on Woody Allen‘s Sleeper (1973) and Paul Mazursky‘s Blume in Love (1973) and acquired recognition by creating the screenplays for Sparkle (1976), Vehicle Wash (1976) and The Wiz (1978). It was not right up until 1981’s The Unbelievable Shrinking Lady that he manufactured his movie directorial debut.