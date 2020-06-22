Athlete A: Netflix documentary explores ‘one of greatest scandals in sports history’

Netflix has just announced a new documentary about “one of the greatest scandals in the history of sports”.

The streaming support will release a attribute-length appear at the attempts produced by Indianapolis reporters to unveil an “extensive cover-up” in USA Gymnastics.

Titled Athlete A, the movie follows the story of a two-12 months investigation into claims of abuse, which noticed Olympics physician Larry Nassar imprisoned and dozens of coaches banned from the sport.





It will detail how abusers had been “allowed to thrive”, with hundreds of brave survivors speaking out about their practical experience.

The title refers to Maggie Nichols, who was named “Athlete A” following turning out to be the 1st survivor to come forward with her story.

Athlete A will be launched on 24 June.