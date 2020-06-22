Ashley Benson’s Step-By-Step Guide to Perfecting Her Smokey Eye Is Surprisingly Simple

As a outcome, she tends to stick to eye pencils that come with a created-in blender. Utilizing the sponge tip, Ashley explained, helps make for a “more smoky” search total.

Right after blending the eyeliner, Ashley topped off the look by applying volumizing mascara. Voilà! Yes, the total eye makeup program genuinely is that simple. And its simplicity is purposeful, as well!

“I had stopped executing like a great deal of eye makeup for a bit, simply because when I was all over, like…14, to 19, I looked insane. Like, so pale [and] I had raccoon eyes,” Ashley mentioned. “I wished to be Taylor Momsen, generally, from Gossip Woman. So as I received older, I began to see how you could make your encounter search sort of a lot more organic.

She continued, “For instance, this is a bit of a hefty eye but at the identical time it truly is not as well extreme.”

Ashley tackled her eye search following initially applying basis and filling out her eyebrows. Then, following perfecting her eye shadow, eyeliner and mascara, she contoured her encounter, utilized blush and employed setting spray.

View the comprehensive Vogue video over for a lot more details on Ashley’s attractiveness program, like all of her should-have skincare items.