Artist of the Week: Lil Baby

The ‘Bigger Picture’ rapper has scored his 2nd non-consecutive week on the prime spot of Billboard Scorching 200 with his 2nd studio album ‘My Turn’ 3 months right after its release.

–

Lil Baby has turned his daily life all over by music. He grew up hustling on the streets of Atlanta and finding concerned in petty crimes in advance of landing in prison at the age of 19. Prepared for a adjust on his release in 2017 right after two many years in jail, he made the decision to consider a likelihood in the rap game.

He kicked off his job with a mixtape named “Perfect Timing” that featured collaborations with fellow Atlanta-bred rappers like Lil Yachty, Youthful Thug, and Gunna. He continued to showcase his craft in 3 a lot more street albums in advance of ultimately dropping his debut album in 2018.

His really hard get the job done paid off when the album “Harder Than Ever” climbed up to the prime three on Billboard Scorching 200 and peaked at No. two on R&B/Hip-Hop chart. He also scored his initial prime 10 hit as his single “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake peaked at No. six on Scorching 100 and topped the streaming songs chart.

He continued to soar as he dropped his sophomore set “My Turn” two many years later on. The album debuted at the prime spot on Scorching 200, marking his initial No. one album. Launched in February this yr, it was positioned between Ideal Albums of 2020 – Mid Yr in the lists compiled by Billboard and Compex.

In the upcoming 13 straight weeks, the album had a regular overall performance and stayed in the prime 6 positions of the U.S. albums chart in advance of returning to the initial spot in the week ending June 11. It claimed the prime spot for the 2nd non-consecutive week with 65,000 equivalent album units.

His return to the prime spot came as he debuted his political anthem “The Bigger Picture”. Amid the nationwide protest towards racial injustice, the rapper showed his help for the Black Lives Matter motion by dropping a strong message in his new song.

He did not hold back as he tackled police brutality in the direction of African-Americans, “I gave ’em chance and chance and chance again, I even done told them please / I find it crazy the police’ll shoot you and know that you dead, but still tell you to freeze / F**ked up, I seen what I seen / I guess that mean hold him down if he say he can’t breathe / It’s too many mothers that’s grieving, They killing us for no reason / Been going on for too long to get even.”

The music video showed the protest in his hometown in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. He stood between the protesters, sporting a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and raising his hand in solidarity with the local community. The song obtained beneficial critiques from critics and went viral on the black social media.