Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner Gives Up L.A. for French Girlfriend

Instagram

The frontman of the ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ band has moved out of Los Angeles and settles in London at his girlfriend’s request as he is dating French singer Louise Verneuil.

–

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has reportedly moved back to his native U.K. from Los Angeles at his French girlfriend’s request.

The “Fluorescent Adolescent” hitmaker moved out to L.A. in 2013 and dated U.S. model Taylor Bagley for 3 many years until eventually 2018. He is now in a extended-phrase connection with French singer Louise Verneuil and, in accordance to British newspaper The Sun, the couple has now moved to a $one.two million house in east London collectively.

Explaining residing in the U.K. them to commit time collectively when Louise’s function calls for her to travel to France, a supply informed the publication, “Alex spent much of his late 20s and early 30s in L.A., which was amazing for him – especially as he isn’t quite as recognisable there.”

“But it got to the point where it just made sense to move back to the U.K. He and Louise are very steady together and being in L.A. wasn’t ideal for her when her career is in France,” they continued. “She has just launched her album Lumiere Noire and wished to be in France to market it. They’ve received a great location in London now and are actually satisfied.”

The Arctic Monkeys launched their final album, “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino“, in 2018, which was partly recorded in London and France, as properly as L.A., exactly where the group had based mostly themselves whilst functioning on their earlier two data, “Suck It and See” and “AM”.