Apple’s HomePod getting support for third-party default music streaming services

Even though the HomePod is costly, it nevertheless stays one particular of the much better sounding clever speakers at the moment obtainable.
Sad to say, it is only been achievable to use Apple Music as the service’s default music platform. Even more, in buy to stream music to the HomePod with a third-party platform like Spotify, you require to use AirPlay on an iPhone, iPad or Mac.
Even though Apple hasn’t confirmed how the attribute will operate but, it appears like the corporation will quickly enable customers to adjust the HomePod’s default music services. This implies you can inquire Siri to stream music by saying ‘Spotify’ in the voice command.
The tech giant did not highlight this adjust throughout its WWDC 2020 keynote, but it appeared on a slide associated to updates to HomeKit, in accordance to . This performance will probable be launched alongside numerous other new HomeKit attributes coming in iOS 14, such as accessing safety camera feeds from the Apple Television, new automated scheduling for lights, Siri announcing when a clever doorbell has been rung via the HomePod and additional.
There is also a probability this attribute could arrive alongside an approaching HomePod update. Both way, default third-party music support is not but obtainable with Apple’s HomePod.
Rumours have been circulating for numerous many years that Apple is operating on a smaller sized, more affordable HomePod.
By way of: