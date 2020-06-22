Apple unveils iOS 14 with new home screen design, widgets, and more

In the course of its WWDC 2020 keynote currently, Apple officially announced iOS 14 for iPhone and iPod touch. The update brings a selection of new functions and style improvements. Study on for all of the information on this year’s flagship update to iOS 14.

iOS 14 adds a new App Library see for organizing all of your apps. Apps are instantly organized in the App Library, and you do not have to retain all of the icons on your real home screen see. There is also a new listing see as very well as functions for sorting applications based mostly on utilization patterns and more.

New widgets are more information-wealthy than ever and come in a selection of sizes. They are available through the Right now See, but can also be dragged out of Right now See and onto the home screen. Apps move out of the way instantly to make area for the widgets. You accessibility these widgets by way of the “Widget Gallery,” with many various sizing choices.

iOS 14 also delivers assistance for image in image, will work incredibly comparable to the iPad practical experience. Siri has a new interface that does not overtake the total screen.

Preserve up with almost everything Apple announces at WWDC 2020 in our Information Hub and Reside Blog site proper right here.

FTC: We use earnings earning car affiliate back links. Far more.

Examine out on YouTube for more Apple information:

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=neibO9Xql84