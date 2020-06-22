Apple Filed for ‘Apple Rosetta’ Trademark in Japan Earlier This Year

As mentioned in Asahi.com, on April 30th of this yr, Apple utilized for a trademark for the phrase “Apple Rosetta” in Japan.



The authentic Rosetta computer software from 2005

Rosetta was the title for Apple’s emulation computer software that permitted PowerPC apps to run below Intel processors. Apple launched Rosetta in MacOS X 10.four (Tiger) to supply a compatibility layer for Mac end users when the organization transitioned from PowerPC processors to Intel processors.

As a consequence, Apple has by now had the trademark for the phrase “Rosetta” for sometime, but this new action and new application surrounding the title is notable offered the rising rumors that Apple is arranging on transitioning from Intel to ARM processors in the close to potential. Apple officially dropped Rosetta assistance in Mac OS X 10.seven (Lion) in 2011.



The trademark could basically be ongoing safety of a extended current trademark for Apple, but offered the current rumors, the new action raises the likelihood that Apple may possibly come to a decision to recycle the “Rosetta” title for a new emulation layer to transition from Intel to ‌ARM‌. The trademark was filed below the following class:

A personal computers pc network And the pc computer software in which improvement of the pc programmes on a international communication network and the download for translating and executing are attainable, pc computer software for computings carried out by a cross platform, pc computer software, Electronic machines [apparatus and their parts]

Apple has been extensively rumored to transition from Intel to ‌ARM‌ processors in the coming yr, but there has be no rumors about how Apple would manage the transition with regard to emulation. Apple at this time lists “Rosetta” without having the “Apple” prefix in their listing of energetic trademarks.