Apple caters to China by pulling thousands of “unlicensed” iPhone games

Apple has informed iPhone app developers that it “will start removing thousands of mobile games lacking government approval from its App Store in China next month,” Bloomberg reported right now, citing anonymous sources. “The decision ends the unofficial practice of allowing games to be published while awaiting authorization from the country’s slow-moving regulators.”

As Bloomberg notes, “China’s regulators require all games that are either paid or offer in-app purchases to submit for review and obtain a license before publication, and major Android app stores have enforced such rules since 2016. But unapproved games have flourished on Apple’s iPhone platform.” The Apple policy transform “clos[es] a loophole” that “allowed games such as Grand Theft Auto, whose gory depictions of violence are unlikely to ever pass muster with Chinese censors,” to be obtainable in China.

We contacted Apple about the report right now and will update this story if we get a response.

Apple has pulled apps from the App Shop in China several instances to comply with Chinese principles and requests from the government. In a single current situation affecting a game, the maker of pandemic simulator Plague Inc explained its game was eliminated from the iOS App Shop mainly because authorities explained it “includes content that is illegal in China.” Apple also pulled two podcast apps from its keep in China earlier this month.

Regardless of its willingness to comply with Chinese authorities in these scenarios, Apple’s policy towards unlicensed games was permissive right up until the new transform. The policy shift could influence about 20,000 games that do not have a Chinese government license, in accordance to an estimate cited by Bloomberg. The estimate came from AppInChina, a vendor that aids customers publish apps in China.

The Chinese government’s approval method for mobile games is slow. “Citing concerns about the proliferation of addiction among minors and the dissemination of offensive content, regulators now adopt a much stricter and slower review process than before they temporarily halted all approvals in 2018,” Bloomberg wrote. The government held yet another approvals method in 2019 but is “known for months-long content reviews that may or may not lead to a monetization license.”