AP Interview: Egypt wants UN to avert unilateral fill of dam

Ethiopia announced Friday that it would commence filling the dam’s reservoir in July even soon after the most up-to-date round of talks with Egypt and Sudan failed final week to attain an accord governing how the dam will be filled and operated.

Egypt formally asked the Protection Council to intervene in a letter the similar day.

“The responsibility of the Security Council is to address a pertinent threat to international peace and security, and certainly the unilateral actions by Ethiopia in this regard would constitute such a threat,” Shukry stated in an interview with the AP.

