Ann Marie Smith’s room revealed as investigation into her death continues

has been taken within the room that grew to become a virtual prison for disabled girl Ann Marie Smith , the spot police allege she was left to gradually die.

Detectives are attractive for public assist as a single of the Adelaide woman’s good friends informed of her shock and “regret”.

Police think Ms Smith had been residing in the similar chair for 12 months.

“The state of the house when police arrived, the state of Ann when she was taken to hospital, it was obvious that she’d been neglected,” Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Neagle mentioned. (Affiliate Link)

Ms Smith, who had cerebral palsy, died aged 54 in April, a day following she was rushed to hospital semi-aware.

The chair she was allegedly confined to is undergoing forensic testing, but an additional stands in its spot.

Big crime detectives permitted within the Kensington Park household in Adelaide in the hope much more folks will supply details.

One particular of Ms Smith’s oldest good friends – who had regarded her given that key college – is amongst people assisting police piece collectively her daily life.

“She was always my friends, (although) I hadn’t spoken to her,” she mentioned.

“That’s been the hardest part, I just feel so guilty, you always think what if?”

The good friend – who mentioned she’d had a small falling out with Ms Smith final yr – did not want to be recognized.

But she did want other folks to know Ms Smith hadn’t been abandoned and she nonetheless stored in speak to with her.

“She was loved and it hurts to hear comments, (like) where were her family and friends, and you do have friends that you don’t see all the ,” she mentioned.

Good friends say whilst Ms Smith seldom left her property in latest many years, she was in standard speak to with them by way of social media and text messages.

Ms Smith’s carer, Rosemary Maione, is now at the centre of the police investigation.

The 69-yr-previous was employed by Integrity Care SA, but has given that been sacked.

“We’re examining the level of care provided by the carer as well as by the care provider,” Senior Sergeant Neagle mentioned.

More than $2000 in fines had been issued to Ms Smith for speeding and operating red lights, even although she could not drive.

Her good friend says she needs Ms Smith to be remembered as much more than just a victim of a broken program.

“She had a wicked laugh,” she mentioned.

“If you got her laughing she wouldn’t stop, she just lost it.”

Police have acquired 28 calls to Crime Stoppers in the previous 3 days but are nonetheless asking for assist as they investigate a single of the state’s most disturbing circumstances.